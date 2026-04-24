College Roommate Refused To Stop Taking Loud Speakerphone Calls, So Her Roommate’s Friend Called In And Sang “It’s A Small World” As Loud As Possible

Freshman dorms can be a test of patience for even the calmest individuals.

So when one girl’s college roommate wouldn’t stop taking loud speakerphone calls with her boyfriend despite being repeatedly asked to stop, her friend decided the only reasonable response was to respond with equal volume.

Next thing she knew, “It’s A Small World” was echoing throughout the whole place!

Keep reading for the full story.

Friend’s college roommate talks loudly on speakerphone; we give her a taste of her own medicine Pretty dumb and simple. My friend was living at her college in freshman dorms. She was in one of those dorms that’s like a square box — one 10×10 ft room for two girls and a bathroom shared by two rooms.

Her roommate was one of those roommates from heck who believes she’s the only one who exists. I can name a dozen things she did but I want to keep this relatively short.

There was one habit that drove everyone crazy.

One of the most annoying things she did was call her boyfriend on speakerphone at any given time and talk loudly about whatever. My friend told her to stop a number of times and she didn’t.

So they decided to play dirty.

Finally I was like, “Two can play at this game.” Roommate was on the phone with her boyfriend and my friend called me. I am not known to be a wonderful singer, but by god if this wasn’t the best time to bust out “It’s a Small World” as loud as I can, there never would be.

Take that, roomie!

What did Reddit think?

Why not crank up the TV extra loud?

This user would have taken their revenge in a different direction.

When faced with a rotten roommate, this user did this.

This commenter would have just joined in!

There’s nothing like a few show tunes to even the score!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.