Company’s Servers Shut Down Every Morning, So Tech Support Worker Camps Out And Discovers The Mysterious Cause

Office tech problems aren’t always caused by complicated system failures.

In this story, a man was asked to figure out why the company’s servers shut down every morning at exactly 6 am.

He checked the setup and found nothing seriously wrong.

When he returned the next day, that’s when he finally saw what had been causing the mysterious daily shutdowns.

Check out the full details below…

The server keeps going down at 6AM! My friend goes into work one day. It is just the usual stuff when someone contacts him about the servers at their workplace.

This employee tried to observe and didn’t find anything wrong.

They tell him that every morning, without fail, the servers completely shut down at 6 AM for around 15 minutes. He goes over to the place, not at 6 AM, to see what was happening and check it out. After about an hour, he cannot find anything wrong with it aside from the abysmal cable management. He decides to come back at 6 AM.

He came back the next day and discovered the problem.

The next day, he is sitting in their office. It is 5:58 AM when the cleaner walks into the building. She walks straight up to the power sockets for the servers. She unplugs one of them and plugs in her vacuum cleaner.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This person thinks it’s an old tale.

Here’s a similar story.

That’s a good way to find the source of the issue, says this person.

Apparently, it’s a common issue.

Sometimes, the biggest server crash is caused by the office janitor.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.