Concrete Inspector’s Bucket Goes Missing On A Job Site, So He Takes Someone Else’s Bucket, Leading To A Huge Fight

Imagine working on a construction site, and there are a few simple tools that are essential for you to do your job. What would you do if someone took one of your tools when you weren’t looking and you couldn’t find it?

In this story, that’s the situation one concrete inspector had to deal with on a job site. One of his buckets went missing, and he can’t do his job without this bucket.

The situation got pretty dramatic, and he’s wondering if he should’ve handled it differently.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for taking this guys bucket at a construction site? Last year I worked in concrete inspections. I have to take samples of concrete with a bucket and do my testing on them. I work at various job sites throughout the week, sometimes things go missing so I keep a stern eye on my things because workers like to take whatever they see lying around. So I have 2 buckets, one is to collect the concrete and the other is for water for certain tests and to clean my equipment.

He really needs both buckets.

Before the concrete truck arrived, I leave my buckets on the ground floor and I step away for a minute to talk to the general contractor. When I return I notice one of my buckets was missing. This is frustrating because I need that bucket to collect my sample, this $2 bucket is crucial. So I decide to go look for my bucket, one of the workers informed me that he saw some of the guys take it to the 3rd floor. So I walk up there and see some guys working but I don’t see my bucket.

He was desperate for a bucket at this point.

I see a bucket sitting on some plywood, it wasn’t mine but I was frustrated and tired so I decided if they were going to take my bucket I’ll just take theirs, no big deal right? Bucket for bucket. This bucket had some rolls of plans in them, so I take them out and set them to the side. I take this bucket back downstair, the truck arrived and I take my sample.

The owner of the bucket eventually found him.

Some time passes by when I hear this man’s voice in broken English go “Excuse me, boy, where did you get that bucket” I told him “I got it upstairs, one of your guys took my bucket so I took one back” This man go really freaking angry for no reason, I swear it was like I murdered his son. He goes “WHAT THE HECK ARE YOU DOING TAKING MY STUFF, DUMP THAT STUFF OUT AND PUT IT BACK OR I’LL PUNCH YOUR FREAKING MOUTH”

A bucket isn’t really worth fighting over, but apparently these two disagree.

At this point I got a white flash of furry and replied “You’re going to take one of my buckets I’ll take one of yours, get any freaking closer and I’ll hurt you” He then proceeds to push me to ground. I immediately got back up, kneed him, kicked his hard hat off and started punching him in the back of his head. He was able to get back up and land a few punches on me.

This isn’t the first time a fight has broken out on this job site.

The GC came running and saw the whole thing. He told that guy to go home and asked me if I was ok. Apparently this isn’t the first fight this man has gotten into on this job site. The GC told me not to worry, I’m not in any trouble, the guy was being a jerk over a stupid bucket. I feel I could’ve handled that a whole lot differently

It’s too bad he never found out who took his bucket because that’s the real problem. He just wanted his bucket back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls OP a hypocrite.

Stealing because someone else stole from you is not okay.

More buckets would solve the problem.

The other guy overreacted, but it is understandable why he was upset.

Stealing should not result in more stealing.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.