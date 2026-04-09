Construction Workers Keep Parking In Guest Spots At Apartment Building, So One Resident Keeps Reporting Them To Building Management

Imagine living in an apartment building where there are several guest parking spots that are meant for guests of residents at the apartment or overflow parking for residents. What would you do if construction workers who were working at a nearby building kept parking in these guest parking spots?

In this story, one apartment resident is dealing with this exact issue, and they have been reporting the construction workers to building management.

Keep reading to see if you think that was the right decision.

AITA for expecting construction workers to use their own parking instead of our apartment’s public/guest spots? Situation: there are two new buildings going up next to my apartment. The construction workers park on their site or a different property. They always have enough to park in. We also have a parking garage with a small number of public/guest spaces. These are at a serious premium since they’re small relative to the number of guests and there are more residents than reserved spaces.

Apartment residents are not allowed to use the construction workers’ spaces when the garage fills up.

OP doesn’t think the construction workers should be parking in the guest spaces.

A few of the construction workers park in my apartment’s public spaces, presumably because they want the covered parking. I’ve alerted management and taken pictures when I’ve seen them, always with the note “hey if you’re cool with them doing this and don’t want me to alert you, just let me know” but they never do that, they just thank me for the notices. When I see construction workers using the apartment’s spots, I give them a dirty look, and today someone chewed me out and asserted that they’re public spaces “and he built them”. My thinking is that if even if they’re public spaces, the construction workers already have their own spots and shouldn’t be parking on a different property that’s already short on them. AITA?

If there aren’t enough spaces for the residents at the apartment complex, the construction workers shouldn’t take up the extra spots. Building management needs to make the rules clear to everyone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to management in person.

Here’s another vote for talking to management in person.

This person doesn’t really think it’s a big deal.

But another person thinks OP was in the wrong.

It’s up to management to enforce the parking rules.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.