Cool Aunt Loves Spending Time With Her Nieces, But When Her Sister-In-Law Criticizes Her, She Refuses To Take Her Nieces To The Park

Imagine not having kids but enjoying spending time with your brother’s kids, babysitting them and hanging out with them just for fun. If your sister-in-law criticized you when you were just trying to be helpful, would you keep helping or leave?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she decided to leave. Now, her brother is mad at her.

Did she make the right decision, or did she act too rashly?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not taking my nieces to the park after the way my SIL treated me? I 28F have an older brother who’s married and have two kids. My brother and I have always been close and I adore their kids. I don’t have children of my own yet (my husband and I have been married for 4 years and we’ve been trying to conceive for 2 years now). They often ask me to babysit. I also take them to the park sometimes or just hang out with them to give my brother and his wife a break.

Now we get to the problem.

Everything was great until last weekend. I had planned to take my nieces to the park for a couple of hours. My SIL called me in the morning and asked if I could pick up some groceries for them on my way over. I agreed no problem.

What is her SIL’s problem?

When I got to their house with the groceries my SIL was visibly annoyed. She started going off about how I got the wrong brand of butter and that the fruit I bought wasn’t fresh. She even complained that I was few minutes late which was because of the extra stop I made for the groceries. I tried to brush it off but she just kept going making comments about how “don’t understand the stress of raising kids”

She SIL really should be grateful.

I finally snapped and told her she should be grateful I’m even helping out. She said she doesn’t need my help if I’m going to have an attitude. I told her to deal with her own groceries and left without taking the kids to the park.

But her brother thinks she should’ve considered her nieces.

Now my brother is upset with me for “punishing” the kids and not keeping my promise to them. He says I should have just let my SIL’s comments slide for the sake of the kids. I feel bad about disappointing my nieces but I also feel like I shouldn’t have to put up with that kind of treatment.

I feel bad for the kids, but I think she did the right thing by leaving. If her SIL isn’t grateful for her help, her SIL should see what it’s like when she doesn’t help.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

It was a low blow.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to her brother.

Another person agrees that she did the right thing.

This person thinks her brother needs to talk to his wife.

Insulting someone who is helping you for free is a pretty stupid thing to do.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.