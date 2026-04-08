Couple Gave A Freeloading Sibling Every Chance To Pay His Share, But When He Chose Vacation Plans Over Contributing To Rent, They Finally Kicked Him Out

Moving a family member in is an act of generosity, not an open invitation to stop being a functioning adult.

When a couple took in a sibling who agreed to help with bills and babysitting, he backed out of both agreements and spent his money on passport and plane tickets instead.

The couple wasn’t about to let that slide.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for my fiancé and I kicking his brother out of our apartment? We moved his brother in on two conditions. He would assist us with babysitting our 2-year-old son. He would contribute $100 a week to my fiancé towards bills and home expenses (TP, toothpaste, things like that).

But very quickly, the babysitting promise was broken.

Within a month of moving him in, he backed out of the babysitting agreement. We understood, took it in stride, and in turn asked him to contribute equally to bills — split three ways between us. He agreed to that.

Then came the matter of bills.

Time comes to pay our last month’s rent — we’re breaking a lease in this apartment because we’re moving into a house, and his brother was supposed to move with us — and he was told about these bills almost two weeks in advance. He continued to say he had other things to take care of, which again, we were understanding about for the most part.

His actions told a very different story.

But then today, when asked, he says he spent his extra money on procuring means — a passport and plane tickets — to take an overseas trip later this year. This, and the DoorDash he got delivered to our apartment last night, was the straw that broke the camel’s back. So, AITA for kicking his brother out because he couldn’t prioritize his responsibilities?

He needs to get his priorities in order — and fast.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe being kicked out is just the reality check this guy needs.

He can’t continue freeloading like this.

This guy couldn’t recognize a great deal when it was right in front of him.

It’s high time to just rip the bandaid off.

Generosity has a limit, and this sibling just surpassed it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.