Couple Made Their List And Checked It Twice, But Someone Still Managed To Crash Their Wedding

Some people will do anything to score an invite to a wedding.

What would you do if you had a strict limit on how many people you could invite to your wedding, but your guests brought some unexpected visitors?

One woman recently shared a wild story about her wedding, and a guest she didn’t invite. Here’s what went down.

I saw a woman I didn’t know in our wedding photos months after the wedding

My husband and I had 100 guests for our wedding.

Everyone invited were people dear to us and we really had to think of the guest list to be able to stick to the 100 headcount.

The invitations were also very clear on how many seats were reserved for you.

They assumed they’d know everyone there.

So imagine my surprise when, two months later, we got our photos back and I saw a woman we both didn’t know.

I figured maybe a relative randomly brought someone else (wouldn’t be surprising as they’ve done it to previous events) but my parents had no idea either.

I brought up my confusion with a bridesmaid later on and she knew who it was.

They didn’t know this guest.

Turns out one of our high school friends brought her mom!

I truly don’t understand what goes on in people’s head when they decide things like this.

Our catering and the seats were only for 100 people.

RSVP is a foreign concept to some.

Do they not realize food won’t just magically appear to feed the extra person?

That an extra chair won’t just turn up out of nowhere?

It almost didn’t work out.

Someone wasn’t able to go at the last minute because he got a fever the night before, so there was thankfully one extra seat, but it was literally just that one person that couldn’t make it.

Imagine if he was able to.

Where would the mom go?

Foresight doesn’t seem like this girl’s specialty. Let’s see how the Reddit community felt about this one.

Though the original poster made it a big deal, the comments certainly did not.

Others took the time to share their own experience.

Some found joy in the writing.

One person shared their own hilarious scenario.

And some stories that were bizarrely silly.

More is only sometimes the merrier.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.