Couple Offered To Cover Their Friends’ Dinner After They Said They Were Short On Cash, So When The Friends Ordered The Most Expensive Items On The Menu And Gave Them Attitude, They Felt Completely Blindsided

There’s an unspoken rule about how to behave when someone else is covering your meal, and these friends broke every part of it.

When a couple offered to pay for their cash-strapped friends at dinner, they expected gratitude — not a table full of expensive orders and attitude aimed at the person holding the card.

The bill said $300, but the damage to the friendship was even bigger.

Keep reading for the full story.

Am I Overreacting? We went to dinner with friends and we feel disrespected So my fiancé and I just got back from the dinner. We have some friends who are also a couple, and they invited us out to maybe grab a drink and a bite to eat while walking around. We also invited my parents, as our friends wanted to meet them and get to know them a bit more.

From the start, there were a few red flags.

They told us they were short on cash, so we offered to cover $50 worth of food and drinks for them. Well, plans changed and they suggested we go to a restaurant to get some dinner instead — and we agreed. While on the way to the restaurant, they again asked if we could cover their meal, and we confirmed.

That’s when it became clear these friends were just taking advantage of them.

However, when we arrived, they immediately started ordering the expensive drinks and the more expensive food items on the menu. I noticed that and kept my meal to a minimum so we didn’t spend more than we planned.

But that wasn’t the worst of it.

I also noted that during the dinner they would take weird jabs at us and were giving my fiancé an attitude — even though he was the one paying for their meal. When we left the restaurant, the bill was in the $300 range. We feel incredibly hurt, disrespected, and taken advantage of.

He knows he would never behave this way if the roles were reversed.

In the past, when a friend of mine has offered to cover my portion of a meal, I stick with water until told otherwise and get one of the cheaper menu options — so as not to seem like I’m taking advantage of their generosity. If I’m being honest, I’m completely baffled and confused as to why they would do this. We want to know if we are blowing this out of proportion or if we have good reason to be this upset. Am I overreacting?

True friends definitely don’t treat each other this way.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter further psychoanalyzes the friends.

This user thinks this behavior is grounds for ending the friendship altogether.

This commenter also dealt with some entitled people.

This user can’t understand why they wanted the parents to get involved.

After reading this story, one thing’s for sure: No real friend would behave this way.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.