Couple Rent A House That Is Undergoing Construction Due To Hail Damage, So They Are Thinking About Asking For A Free Month Of Rent

Imagine moving into a rental home that you really love, but there was some damage due to hail that involves extensive repairs. Would you learn to ignore the construction crew, or would you want the landlord to give you a break on your rent to make up for the inconvenience?

In this story, one couple is in that exact situation, and they’re not sure exactly how to handle it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking for rent relief due to construction? I rent a 4000 sq ft. home and my husband works in the house. The landlords told us when we moved in 1.5 years ago that they were going to replace the roof, several windows, all the wood siding and front walkway due to hail damage. There have been contractors in/around the house the entire time, usually one every week or two., before the work even started.

They plan to stay awhile.

We have a great relationship with our landlords, they are great and we’ve become friends. We’ve signed a multi-year lease and we pay our rent automatically and always on time. The work is one month in, it was supposed to be completed in 3 weeks, and there is likely a month + to go, including painting inside and out.

The landlord seems willing to negotiate.

We’ve had workers essentially looking in our windows the entire time and often times my husband has to answer numerous questions about the project, of which we really have nothing to do with. We’ve asked the landlords to consider rent relief. No demands, just a cordial request. They’ve responded that they would like us to come up with a number that’s fair. AITA for asking for a month of free rent to make up for all of the banging and jack hammering that has been going on and will continue as the project looks to maybe half done?

It’s amazing that their landlord is considering their request, but is a free month of rent reasonable?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

This is a good point.

Here’s a suggestion about what might be reasonable to ask for.

Asking for a free month might be too much.

Here’s another suggestion.

But one person thinks asking for anything is asking too much.

If the landlord is willing to negotiate, go for it!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.