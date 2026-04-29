Customer Asks What’s In A Breakfast Burrito After The Café Runs Out Of Croissants, But Rather Than Answering Him, The Cashier Rudely Says To Read The Menu, So He Left Her No Tip
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Most people know that in America, customers are generally expected to tip their waitstaff.
But what would you do if you asked a simple question while ordering food and got a rude response instead? Would you shrug it off and still leave a tip anyway? Or would you decide that service matters and keep your money?
In the following story, one man finds himself facing this decision at a local cafe. Here’s what happened.
AITAH for not tipping at a cafe if i perceived the cashier as mildly rude.
I asked to order a bacon croissant at my local café this morning, but the waitress informed me that they were out and only had breakfast burritos left.
I politely asked her what’s inside the breakfast burrito, to which she snidely retorted, “You can look at the menu,” and pointed at the menu.
For one of the few times in my life, I felt no urge to tip.
He just doesn’t understand why she had to act like that.
I always felt that tipping should be reserved for good service, but American tipping culture makes me feel pressured to tip regardless of service quality (whole other discussion).
This cashier literally just takes my order and hands me the food, like bruh I understand that you might have some stuff going on at home or whatever, but why do u feel the need to propagate some toxic energy over a straightforward question?
I literally just wanted to order a croissant. 😐
AITA?
Yikes! Getting met with service like that is never cool.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what happened.
This person offers an alternative reason for her behavior.
According to this reader, cashiers don’t just work for tips.
This person wouldn’t have tipped either.
Here’s someone who thinks tipping is out of control.
It sounds like he had no choice. Next time, she’ll try to help the customer.
Customer Asks What’s In A Breakfast Burrito After The Café Runs Out Of Croissants, But Rather Than Answering Him, The Cashier Rudely Says To Read The Menu, So He Left Her No Tip
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Most people know that in America, customers are generally expected to tip their waitstaff.
But what would you do if you asked a simple question while ordering food and got a rude response instead? Would you shrug it off and still leave a tip anyway? Or would you decide that service matters and keep your money?
In the following story, one man finds himself facing this decision at a local cafe. Here’s what happened.
He just doesn’t understand why she had to act like that.
Yikes! Getting met with service like that is never cool.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what happened.
This person offers an alternative reason for her behavior.
According to this reader, cashiers don’t just work for tips.
This person wouldn’t have tipped either.
Here’s someone who thinks tipping is out of control.
It sounds like he had no choice. Next time, she’ll try to help the customer.
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
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Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad service, cafe, cashier, croissant, ENTITY, no tip, picture, reddit, rude comment, top
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