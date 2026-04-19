Customer Kept Arguing With An Employee At An Arcade About Getting Less Games, But The Employee Had Actually Given Him The Best Package

Why do some customers think they are smarter than employees who literally deal with such customers everyday!

This employee shares how a stupid customer kept arguing even when he was receiving the best offer.

“I’ll let my supervisor know.” Spoiler alert: I will not let my supervisor know about your stupid complaint. I work at an arcade. This guy paid €15 for a kid’s package. However, for some reason, the system gave him another package (a better one).

This is where it gets interesting…

The only difference is that he didn’t get those extra tickets, which can be exchanged for prices. So naturally, I apologized for the inconvenience and told him I’d manually put those tickets he paid for onto his play card. Problem solved, right? “Oh… I wanted this one.” “I’m aware of that, but the one you have now allows you to play more games, so it’s actually a better one and you didn’t pay extra for it. I’ll put the tickets onto your play card, is that okay with you?” He continued to complain. He started to nitpick some text he saw onto one of our information sheets.

UH OH…

Normally, I explain to customers what that text means prior to the purchase, but since he wanted a different package, I hadn’t told him about it. I explained it this time. “Yeah, but that’s not what it says. It’s really very unclear,” he said while he gives me this demeaning smile, like I was stupid. At that point I just tilt my head and smile back. “I will let my supervisor know.” He continued to complain and I had to repeat those exact words like 5 times. Which translates to: “You’re annoying and I really need you to leave now because I’ve successfully resolved your original complaint.”

That’s INSANE!

Whenever someone has a complaint, naturally I do whatever I can to solve the problem. But when I explain to them why I can’t solve a problem at that moment or when I have already solved the issue and they still complain, I’ll resort to “I’ll let my supervisor know.” Pretty sure other people in customer service say the same thing. If someone tells you this, you can count on it that – not only will we not let our supervisor know – but you’re being annoying and/or rude and you have successfully single-handedly ruined the day of an underpaid employee with no authority on any kinds of decisions regarding the company.

GEEZ! That sounds funny!

Why do some customers completely ignore what the employees are explaining?!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user is really shocked at how some people survive in life.

This user only shares events like this with their supervisor when they want to gossip!

This user has a better way of dealing with such people!

This user knows it doesn’t help when you’re a dumb customer.

This pharmacy employee shares their experience with such customers!

Some people really need to use their brains more often!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.