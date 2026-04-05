Customer Service Representative Reviewed A Hundred Dollar Bill Increase With A Customer, But When The Son’s New Job Explained The Data Spike, She Still Refused To Accept The Truth

It’s clear that some people stop thinking too soon.

So, what would you do if a long-time customer accused your company of lying about a sudden spike in data usage? Would you let her go on thinking what she wants? Or would you start asking questions to see if you can discover the real problem?

In the following story, one customer service agent finds herself in this situation and starts asking questions. Here’s how the conversation went.

You’re lying about my data usage! I take tech and customer service calls for $BigCellCompany. $Customer: I left $BigCellCompany in February because you guys lied about my son’s data usage $Me: Oh no! I see you had an account with us for 15 years. How do you know that we lied about the data?

The customer blamed the problem on Apple’s WiFi Assist feature.

$Customer: My son’s usage jumped my bill up over $100 in February, and he has had no lifestyle changes or changes in how he uses data. I think it was the WiFi Assist. Just a little background: WiFi Assist is a feature on Apple products that can supplement a weak WiFi signal by using data, so speeds stay fast. This usage in a typical month is only MEGABYTES and doesn’t affect people’s bills. But this was an easy way to blame another company when this feature first came out, so now there is a stigma that data usage isn’t the customer’s fault.

Then, she discovered the problem.

$Me: (Explains that WiFi Assist uses minimal data.) Truly, it must be something else. I even see that his usage has skyrocketed to 30GB on the last two bills. $Customer: Yes, that is because he started a new job that requires that usage. $Me: Wow, a job that lets you use your phone that much! Sounds great! How long has he worked there? $Customer: Since January.

The woman still wasn’t getting it.

$Me: So your bill jumped up after he started the job that requires him to use a ton of data? $Customer: Yes $Me: And you still think we are lying about the data usage? $Customer: Yes I feel like she could hear the face palm through the phone.

Wow! What a silly phone call.

Let’s see what the readers on Reddit think about what happened here.

This reader thinks their home ISP lies.

According to this person, Netflix used to cause this problem.

For this person, that very thing is a pet peeve.

Here’s someone who doesn’t have much faith in people.

What a pointless phone call.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.