Customer Went Back To Pay For An Item The Cashier Forgot To Ring Up, But It Led To Management Firing The Cashier And Now He Feels Responsible For What Happened

It’s hard when doing what feels right ends up hurting someone else.

So, what would you do if you realized a cashier had forgotten to charge you for an item at the bottom of your cart that cost about $12? Would you just forget about it because mistakes happen? Or would you return to the store and pay for it, even if it meant the person would get fired?

In the following story, one customer has this very thing happen to them. Here’s how it all went down.

Doing the right thing got some cashier fired I am a regular at my grocery store, and a few days ago, I came home realizing that the cashier had forgotten to ring up a whole can of detergent. Something worth about $12. Now, I know everyone will think I’m stupid, but I was raised conservative, and feeling like I took something without paying haunts me. So, I went back to the store, told them I needed to pay for that item, and they rang it for me. In fact, they brought me back to the register where the cashier who had rung me up that day happened to be.

Then, he learned the truth.

A day later, I returned for some eggs, and he was not there. No biggie, I figure he is off that day. And then again today, he wasn’t there. I asked my cashier about him, and she told me that management fired him for forgetting to check the bottom of carts. It was a big deal because he made a scene. It happened as soon as I left. Now I feel like crap because I’m partly to blame if he’s been fired. No advice needed, I just needed to share.

Wow! Well, the cashier kinda did it to himself.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about his honesty.

Here’s someone who would’ve done the same.

This reader does not think it was his fault.

According to this comment, if it wasn’t him, it would’ve been someone else.

This person doesn’t think he should be honest next time.

Honesty is always the best policy.

Unfortunately, the cashier will have to do better at his next job.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.