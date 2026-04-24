Customer Who Ordered An Iced Coffee Complained To The Manager That It Was Too Cold, And The Manager Actually Gave Her The Money Back

When customers come in to a coffee shop, they often want to be able to relax and enjoy their drink.

What would you do if you ordered an iced coffee, but as you were sitting in the shop, you found that it was too cold in there and you were uncomfortable?

That is what this other customer witnessed in this story, and the person who was cold complained to the manager.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

“It’s too cold, I want my money back” I was just a normal customer in this situation, but found it to be annoying none the less.

Today my fiancé and I got breakfast and studied at a popular bread cafe in town. While we were in line waiting to order, there was an old lady in front of us demanding her money back because – drumroll – she thought it was too cold in the restaurant.

Wow, what a weird thing to complain about.

She was holding an EMPTY cup that was clearly meant for a frozen drink and berated the manager for the temperature claiming that she “couldn’t even sit in there long enough to finish her drink” because of how chilly it was. A younger woman (either daughter or granddaughter I’m guessing) came up to her and told her “they were ready” and were going to the car, to which the woman responded, “Wait a minute, I’m getting my money back for this drink!”

Clearly, she did finish her drink and had been there with her family for quite a while.

Giving in to crazy demands from customers is never a good idea.

Not only did the manager refund her money, but he also turned the heat up in the restaurant.

Long after she was gone, it was still roasting inside. I couldn’t help but laugh later when a customer sitting at a nearby table looked over to us and asked, “Is it toasty in here to you?”

This is why managers and business owners need to be willing to stand up to stupid customers and not give in. Too many people are just looking to get things for free.

Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this crazy story.

Managers need a spine like this.

Wow, some customers are crazy.

This would have been funny, especially if the customer was still there.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this commenter was right.

Yup, get yourself a free coffee.

How can you complain about being cold while drinking an iced coffee?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.