Customers Think Asking A Different Employee The Same Question Will Result In A Different Answer, But They’re Wrong

Customers aren’t always honest, and they can actually be quiet sneaky sometimes.

What would you do if you knew a customer was lying or was trying to get away with something by claiming your coworker said something you know they didn’t say? Would you play along or call them out on it?

In this story, one employee shares how her coworkers handle sneaky customers. Keep reading for all the details.

Why do customers lie as if coworkers don’t talk to each other? I’ve had several issues with customers who lie either to me about something my coworkers supposedly did/said and vice versa. I still don’t understand how they think that’s a good idea…

It’s like they’ve never been in a store before…

Do they think we don’t talk to each other or something? Do they think we’re just gonna blindly believe everything they say? If I know my coworker was the one who attended to you or you say they were the ones who spoke to you and you have an issue/complain I’m gonna check with them what happened and my coworkers do the same. The thing that baffles me the most is when we call them out on lying to us and they make a shocked face.

She ALWAYS has receipts…

Yes, sis. I know you lied! Yes, me and my coworkers double check things! Yes, I called you out! If you didn’t lie, I wouldn’t have.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

No, you have a secret stash of dresses! LOL

This sounds depressing.

Wow. Gotta vent, I guess.

It’s so stupid.

Your manager should have your back!

Karens like to feel special.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.