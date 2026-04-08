Daughter Calls Off Wedding After Cheating And Loses Non-Refundable Venue, So Mom Asks Her To Help Repay $10K And Sparks Blowup

Nothing says “family conflict” quite like a canceled wedding and a five-figure bill no one wants to claim.

This mom thought she was helping fund her daughter’s big day (with conditions, not as a freebie) so she put down serious money on a venue. Fast forward a few months, and not only is the wedding off…OP finds out a month later that it’s been canceled due to her daughter’s cheating.

Oh, and the venue? Non-refundable. Ten thousand dollars, gone.

So she does what seems logical to her: asks her daughter to help pay it back. That didn’t go over so well.

AITA “ being cruel” for telling my daughter that she will need to help pay back the money that I spent on her wedding My daughter was suppose to get married in about 4 months. I learned earlier this week that the wedding is off and it has been off for about a month now and I just learned about it. In short, he learned that my daughter cheating on him early into the relationship and called it off. I personally have given her money for the wedding under some conditions. it was not a gift. The main condition was to have a venue that was accessible for people with disabilities. So I put down the money for the venue.

Uh oh.

Anyways the wedding is canceled and the venue doesn’t go refunds. She has already told them she will not need the time slot and nothing will happen that day. I still need to pay the venue, they are not giving me any money back and are holding the price. I called her and told her that I need help pay for the venue. That since the wedding don’t happen I need her to pay me back some.

Cough it up.

We had a huge argument and she called me cruel for doing this. I pointed out the wedding would have happened if she didn’t cheat on the man and that this wasn’t a gift at all. She angry and I am out like 10k…

Overall, most agreed: losing $10K due to someone else’s choices is a tough pill to swallow, and expecting them to share the cost isn’t unreasonable.

This person says the daughter should be paying the venue back.

This person agrees…it’s definitely on her.

But this persons says everyone kinda stinks here.

If you cancel the wedding, you might still be on the hook for the bill.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.