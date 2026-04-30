Diner Tells A Woman It’s Disgusting To Hold Her Dog Over Other People’s Pickup Orders, But She Follows Him Outside Insisting It’s A Service Dog

For most people, loving animals doesn’t mean you want them in your food.

So, what would you do if you saw someone holding a dog over open food orders in a restaurant while it sniffed around? Would you keep your opinion to yourself? Or would you let them know just how nasty you think it is?

In the following story, one diner finds himself in this predicament, and it doesn’t go well. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling another customer in a restaurant that it was disgusting to let her dog smell other people’s food? I was picking up my food from a popular salad chain in NYC when I noticed another customer with her dog. She was holding her dog up. It wasn’t on the ground or in a bag. Its face and paws were all in people’s food pickup orders. It’s a dog, so it was sniffing. I get it, dogs are curious, especially around food. But I also saw the dog outside before going in, and it had urinated on the ground and stepped in it as it walked away.

She followed him outside.

I was disgusted to see that its paws were so close to the food, and that it was sniffing everyone’s food. Then, I noticed that not all of the lids were fully covering the food waiting for pickup. I told this person that I thought it was disgusting to hold her dog up so close to everyone’s food. Well, when I left the restaurant, she followed me outside, basically harassing me. She said that her dog was a service dog.

No matter what he said, she wasn’t getting it.

I told her I didn’t see how that had anything to do with her holding her dog up to other people’s food, and that was still disgusting for people picking up their own food orders. I asked why she couldn’t just put the dog on the ground or in a bag when she went inside the restaurant, but she just kept repeating that it was a service dog. I realized that I wasn’t going to get through to her with my point, so I left, but she just kept shouting at me as I was trying to walk away. AITA?

Eew. That really is disgusting for most people.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person can always tell if it’s a real service dog.

Here’s someone who gets grossed out by their friend’s dog.

For this reader, the issue was the owner.

As this comment explains, it’s a bad image for real service animals.

The lady needs to get a grip. That’s terrible behavior, whether it’s a service dog or not.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.