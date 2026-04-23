Downstairs Neighbor Complains Multiple Times About Upstairs Neighbor’s Music, But The Music Isn’t Very Loud And Is Only Playing In The Middle Of The Day

Imagine living in an apartment, and your downstairs neighbor keeps complaining that your music is too loud. Would you turn the music down, ignore the neighbor or get headphones?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and their defense is that the music isn’t very loud and is only on in the middle of the day.

Now, they’re facing extreme consequences for playing music, and they’re wondering if they actually did something wrong.

Let’s read all about it.

Apartments told neighbors to call the cops on me My apartments has advised our downstairs neighbors to call the POLICE on us if they hear us play music again. For some context we might play music once or twice a week if not less and mostly on the weekends and always midday (outside of quiet hours which is 10pm-7 am) also never longer than about an hour. To us it is not the loud we are not intentional blaring music for the whole world to hear just for us inside our apartment. We don’t know that it’s so loud they can apparently hear it.

They’ve gotten a lot of complaints from the downstairs neighbor.

The apartments have called us SIX TIMES saying that our downstairs neighbor was calling in noise complaints over the last three months. Each time I agreed to turn it down because again we didn’t think it was loud enough for anyone else to hear, then we don’t play it that loud again. We are convinced our apartment floor is literally just a piece of plywood with some carpet that’s how confused we are each time.

The neighbor is exaggerating.

The last call in she told me they complained that it had been going on ALL DAY SINCE 8 AM. Mind you I played some music that morning to clean sometime between 10am – 12PM and then I left and came back home around 5 pm and had been playing a little music for around 15 minutes before they called saying it had been all day and even threatened eviction. Even if it is was loud as they say I would understand if I was playing it constantly or in the middle of the night but it NEVER IS.

This seems extreme.

No one has ever come over to confirm the complaints either. Also to add the neighbors have never come up to talk to me or personally ask me to turn it down or I would, cuz it’s not like I’m doing it on purpose. So now we are facing eviction because of it and I promise I have told the entire truth without fluffing anything so AITAH that deserves POLICE and EVICTION for occasionally playing a little music that I wasent aware was that loud.

Wow! The downstairs neighbor is clearly exaggerating. It’s too bad they’re facing eviction because of it.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

It’s possible OP doesn’t realize how loud the music really is.

Another person thinks the music must actually be obnoxious.

But it could be a really easy problem to solve.

Here’s another vote for headphones.

Your neighbors shouldn’t be forced to listen to your music.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.