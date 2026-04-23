Drunk Dad Calls From Jail Wanting To Be Bailed Out, But When His Child Finds Out Why He’s There, He Refuses To Help

Imagine having a dad who is a drunk and ends up in jail for driving under the influence. Would you bail him out, or would you let him stay in jail?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and they refuse to bail out their dad. Keep reading to see if you think that was the right decision to make.

AITAH for refusing to bail my dad out from his 4th DUI in 3 years? My dad regularly drinks to the point that he will show up at the house at 3pm after “leaving for work” at 11am. He is self-employed so he doesn’t have set working hours. but he has gotten to the point that any minor inconvenience will set his anger to 100 so he goes straight for the nearest liquor store and buys a bottle of whiskey and starts chugging.

He ended up in jail.

I got a call from what said (City county) Jail. I answered it, and he is barely speaking coherrent english “i’m…*burp* im in trouuuubbllllleeeee” “what did you do now?” “i had a few drinks and this jerk donut cop arrested me because…because i wouldn’t get out of the truck” I hung up on him, i called the jail and they said it’s $300 to bail him out….

Not gonna happen.

I refused. Turns out, he was doing 20mph over the speed limit, hopped a median and flew straight into a light pole on the opposite side of the road. The truck is totalled Am i the jerk for refusing to enable his drunkenness anymore?

I think OP did the right thing. This is called tough love.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks jail could be good for OP’s dad.

Another person agrees that it was best to say no to bailing the dad out.

This is a good question.

OP’s dad will be forced to sober up.

Another person is surprised the bail was only $300.

He needs to face the consequences of his actions.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.