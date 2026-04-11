Employee Answered A Call From A Customer Who Was Loudly Eating An Apple Over The Phone, So He Couldn’t Understand What He Was Saying

Phone etiquette should be common sense.

In this story, an employee answered a call from a customer.

He could clearly hear him eating an apple while they were talking.

The crunching made it nearly impossible to focus, yet the customer insisted everything was “cool.”

Check out the full story below…

Customer loudly eating an apple on the phone 🍎 This was years ago, but a customer called in while loudly eating an apple on the phone. I am a relatively calm person. This immediately skyrocketed my irritation to level 10.

This man told the customer that he couldn’t hear him clearly.

Me: “Hello, sir, I am having a hard time hearing you.” Customer: (making intense apple chewing noises) “Nah, I can hear you fine. It’s cool.” Me: “It sounds like you’re eating something. I am having a hard time hearing you.”

The customer said that it’s “just” an apple.

I could clearly hear him though. Customer: “Oh, it’s just an apple. No problem.” Me internally: 😡 😡 😡 ! ! !

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Here’s a good response to the caller.

I would not be able to stay on the call, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Someone with misophonia speaks up.

Finally, it could have been this person.

An apple a day is fine… just not while talking on the phone, please.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.