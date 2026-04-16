Employee Called Out Sick For the First Time After Getting Seriously Ill, But Her Manager Got Angry And Demanded Proof

Doing the right thing doesn’t always feel right when someone else makes you question it.

So, what would you do if you were sick and called out for the first time, but your manager got angry and demanded proof, making you feel as if you did something wrong? Would you just show up to work anyway? Or would you rely on your doctor’s note and get some rest?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s what happened.

My manager got so angry that I called out sick that I’m starting to think that she’s in the right? I’m a full-time college student, and I only work on weekends. I’ve been working at this place since the middle of July on the opening shift (5 am-1 pm). It is usual to have only one person per shift, which is where my issue starts. I’ve had excruciating swimmer’s ear for around 2 days, and today I toughed out the pain with Tylenol, but later it came crashing down on me in a fever, body aches, and worsened pain in my ear.

Now, she feels even worse.

I’ve NEVER called out until this point, and I thought my manager would understand, but she completely lost it, as I only work 2 days a week, and how this was completely unacceptable for me to call out on such short notice. She said there better be proof, and then abruptly hung up before I could say goodbye. I do have a doctor’s note. I went to the doctor’s immediately after my shift today to get an antibiotic. I’m still in shock, I feel this pit of guilt in my stomach, and now, I feel like I should’ve just sucked it up.

Yikes! That manager sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks she should just quit.

For this person, she’s too much of a people pleaser.

According to this comment, she should just rest.

Yet another person who thinks she should just call off.

The manager will get over it, but at this point, she needs to take the meds and rest to feel better.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.