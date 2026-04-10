Employee Dealt With An Angry Customer Complaining About Their Online Orders Not Arriving Before Christmas, So She Explained It’s Not Her Fault

Online shoppers need to be patient, especially during the holidays.

The following story involves an employee who works in retail.

She was dealing with an angry customer who was complaining that their last-minute gift orders wouldn’t arrive on time.

The customer was yelling at her as if it were her fault that they ordered late during a global holiday.

Let’s take a closer look!

‘It’s 5 days until Xmas, where’s my package?!!!” Ma’am/Sir/Theydie, Have you awoken from your slumber and arrived at the conclusion that you are the only person in America who ordered a gift online? Are you aware that the things you order online are not magically teleported to your address? Why are you so angry at me when you made the Einstein-esque decision to purchase a gift seven calendar days from the biggest consumer holiday in the country, if not the world?

It’s not this employee’s fault if a package is delayed.

What gave you the bright idea that I, someone employed for less than a living wage, needs to be yelled at to make your order appear faster?

I am not the mail carrier. I am not the controller of parcels. I see the same tracking page you do. It will arrive when it says. And if you’ve been good this year, maybe Santa will deliver it faster.

Ordering at the last minute is risky.

And for the brightest crayons in the box trying to order last-minute gifts five sun rotations from said major holiday, let me sit you down when I say this: You aren’t getting crap in time for your family get-together.

I don’t care what the checkout or the tracking page says. If you cannot possibly fathom why, please see the above paragraphs.

There’s another option.

Go to a brick-and-mortar store. Be nice and respectful to the folks stocking shelves and working the register.

Use your brain just a little bit. You might find out that your doll 3900 is out of stock because…Wait for it… it is five friggin’ days until Christmas.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is excellent, says this person.

Short and honest.

Finally, here’s an interesting fact in Canada.

Some gifts can’t be rushed… especially common sense.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.