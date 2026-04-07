Employee Discovered His Company Advertised His Exact Job For A Much Higher Salary Than What He Was Getting, So He Decided Enough Was Enough

Loyalty at work should count for something.

The following story is about an employee who tried to ask for a raise but was denied.

He later found out that his company was hiring for his exact same position at a much higher salary.

Read the full story below to find out how his manager reacted when he confronted him about the salary issue.

Found out my company is hiring for my exact position at $18k more than what I make I’ve been working as a logistics coordinator for this mid-sized distribution company in Ohio for almost 3 years now. I started at 42k. I got bumped to 45k last year after basically begging for a raise. They told me the budget was tight and that was the best they could do.

This employee saw that his company was offering much higher salaries to new hires.

Yesterday, I was showing my friend some stuff on Indeed because she’s job hunting. I decided to search my own company name just out of curiosity. And there it is. My exact same position with the same responsibilities I do every single day. And it is listed for 60k to 63k. I literally do the exact job they’re advertising.

He talked to his manager about it.

I brought it up to my manager this morning and tried to stay calm about it. He got all defensive. He said, “That’s the market rate for new hires.” And, “We can’t adjust everyone’s salary every time we post a new position.” Like what? So you’re telling me this? Someone walking in off the street with zero knowledge of our systems is worth 15k more than me. I literally trained the last two people in this role.

He finally decided he’s done and is now looking to move to a new company.

They’ve been saying for months there’s no room in the budget for raises. I have money from Stakе saved up in case something like this happened. I did not think it would actually be this bad. I’m done. I already updated my resume and I’m applying to every competitor in the area. If they can pay someone else 63k to do my job, they can figure it out when I leave.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Yes, exactly!

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple… but is it possible?

Here’s a valid point.

And lastly, here’s an idea…

If they won’t raise your salary, someone else probably will.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.