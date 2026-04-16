Employee Gets Frustrated When Customers Keep Interrupting Calls To Ask Her Name Even After She Introduces Herself, Because It Slows Down Every Call

Small things can become surprisingly frustrating when they happen over and over again.

So, what would you do if customers kept interrupting your calls just to ask for your name, even though it had nothing to do with helping them and slowed everything down? Would you just go along with it? Or would you start getting more frustrated every time it happened?

In the following story, one employee deals with this exact situation. Here’s what’s going on.

I Can’t Stand That Customers Won’t Let You Get Away With Not Giving Your Name Me: Thank you for calling “Company.” This is “HappyHomeResident.” How can I help you? Customer: Sorry, what’s your name? Me: This is “Company.”

This customer wasn’t letting it go.

Customer: I didn’t catch your name. WHY DOES IT MATTER? I notice this a ton with the older customers. They’ll even stop the conversation before you hang up to ask for it.

She just needed to vent.

Please just tell me why you’re calling, and let’s keep it going. I understand being polite and customer service and all that, but it absolutely will not kill you to not know my name. It will not offend me if you don’t say my name. I think my brain reverts back to the days of my time in customer service, when a customer would only demand your name if they were going to run off and complain about you… But it’s also nothing necessarily personal. I just don’t need to repeat my name in order for the call to be successful. Just felt like I needed that off my chest today.

Yikes! Customers like that are pretty annoying.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person feels the opposite.

Here’s a good point.

According to this comment, she should choose a new name.

Here’s someone who also asks for names.

This is common practice, and it’s shocking that her job doesn’t require her to provide it when answering the phone.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.