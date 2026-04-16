Employee Got Sick And Threw Up In Front Of Customers While Working As A Cashier, But Her Manager Made Her Stay And Keep Working Like Nothing Happened

Getting sick at work is bad enough, but how it’s handled can make it worse.

So, what would you do if you suddenly got sick at work and threw up in front of customers, but your manager still expected you to stay and keep working like nothing happened? Would you keep asking to go home? Or would you just let it go and finish your shift?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and is forced to stay. Here’s how it all went down.

Threw up in front of customers as a cashier at a sporting goods store At the time, I was 19F working as a cashier at a sporting goods store. I had just started birth control in pill form for the very first time. I remember being warned that the first day might make me nauseous, but I went to work anyway. It came on so suddenly, without any warning signs at all. I had a line of customers. I felt it coming, and all I could think to do was grab the store-wide microphone, hold it back, and mutter, “I need a manager to front, please.” And then I threw up in the trash can at the cashier immediately.

But then it happened again.

I don’t remember being that embarrassed. Maybe because I knew it was totally out of my hands. My manager came up and took over. I told him why I believed it happened. He was like, ” Whatever, get back to it.” I was ok with that because I felt fine afterward. Less than an hour later, it happened again. But I ran out front and puked by the front door. I realize now that’s not much better than the indoor trash can, but I guess I was trying to save face. I timidly asked if I could go home early, but my manager shot it down. It’s been over 10 years, but **** that guy.

Yikes! That must’ve been at least a little embarrassing.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This woman went through the same thing when starting those pills.

For this person, she should’ve been sent home.

This must’ve been terrible!

As this person points out, she should’ve pushed harder.

As if puking isn’t bad enough, not being able to go home is the worst.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.