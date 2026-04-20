Employee Grew Tired Of Being The Only Person Cleaning The Office And Break Room, So She Let The Open Food Sit Until Nature Took Over

Being the “responsible one” in the office often means doing a lot of thankless work.

So when one employee realized she was the only person cleaning, organizing, and even preserving everyone’s snacks, she finally decided she was done with all the extra labor.

And it came with some pretty gnarly consequences for everyone else.

Keep reading for the full story.

I Made my boss and coworkers to possibly eat spoiled food ? So I am working in an office, and have been for many years now. Because I am the only one who cleans and takes care of the place, I had finally had enough of no one else helping.

This employee is doing way more than her fair share.

I am washing the office cups and cutlery every day, including the other people’s. I am throwing away the garbage. I am vacuuming and mopping, and doing the bathrooms. And finally, I am picking up after everyone like I am their mother.

This has led her to feel quite a bit of resentment toward her coworkers.

I don’t feel appreciated. No one has offered to help, of course. And I can’t stop cleaning because the office will reek.

So this time, she decided she was done cleaning up after everyone else.

So here comes my small petty revenge. People have been leaving their snacks open in the kitchen for many, many days in a row. So right now we have 10 different snacks open. I used to take rubber bands and properly close them up, or put them in containers I found in order to preserve them so that they would stay fresh longer. So… I stopped doing that.

She wouldn’t advise anyone to eat the snacks in their current condition.

You know what? I don’t really want to eat any of those snacks. dddSo I will just let them be open for weeks now… in the open air… in our really hot Mediterranean country we live in. And so these snacks have been opened for at least a month now.

But her coworkers don’t seem to care.

They continue eating them without checking them, and they are not bothered at all! But I know from past experience that these particular snacks can grow small, tiny companions. Oh no…

How disgusting.

What did Reddit think?

Some people need to feel the consequences before they change their behavior.

Cleaning up after yourself should be common sense, but clearly it’s not.

It’s never wise to burn yourself out over something that’s not even in your job description.

If you go above and beyond for long enough, people start to expect it.

Consequences were bound to come sooner or later.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.