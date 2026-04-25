Employee Has Been Working At The Same Job For Five Years, But Now, He Suddenly Has No Motivation To Go To Work Anymore

Depending on what kind of job you have, there are definitely days and even weeks where you can simply show up to the office, kick your feet up, and not do much.

And, if you can get away with it, why not do it every once in a while to give yourself a break?

In this story, a worker explained why they just don’t have any motivation for their job anymore.

Let’s take a look!

Anyone ever just not doing anything at work for a week? “I have a pretty successful career and run in the middle of the pack on my team. This week, I called off Monday. Just woke up and said “If I worked today, I’d be miserable”. Didn’t get much done the next day. Did my duties on Wednesday.

They’re pretty over it…

But man, this stuff is so boring. I don’t have the drive to get anything done the rest of the week. Been working full time 5 years now and have almost never had this happen (bad weeks, but none where I just want to do absolutely nothing).

And now they have a new work philosophy.

My mindset right now is, “What’s one unproductive week in the grand scheme of 35ish more years of work?” I guess I’m looking for reassurance or habits people find to get them through work.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Job burnout is real, folks!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.