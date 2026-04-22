Rules at work usually exist for a reason.

The following story is about an employee who was trying to assist an elderly customer.

He talked to the customer’s son and explained that he needed to add the elderly person’s name to his account.

The son refused and wanted him to ignore the policy for them.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Break the law for me NOW! An elderly couple has come to a business where the photo ID has to be matched to the name on an account. This was required to do 75 percent of transactions. Worker: “I am sorry. I cannot open the account associated with this device you have brought in. Because you do not appear to have access to the account under your ID and name.”

This employee explained to the customer’s son what he had to do.

Elderly customer: “Oh, no problem. I will just call my son.” The elderly customer then proceeds to shove her phone on speakerphone at the worker. Son: “Oh, it is my account. You have permission to open it and help them.” Worker: “I am sorry. Unfortunately, you will need to log into the online account portal. You will need to add their name to this account. That is a legal requirement we have to follow.”

The son refused to follow his instructions and even demanded a manager.

Son: “No. I am not doing that. I do not want their name on my account. Just help them.” Worker: “Unfortunately, it does not work that way. It is a fireable offense for anyone who attempts to bypass this requirement.” Son: “I want a manager.” Worker: “I am sorry. No one else is available. A manager would not be able to change this.”

He apologized and said he’s not losing his job for them.

Son: “Just do it. This is not a big deal.” Worker: “I am sorry. I am not losing my job for you.” Son angrily asks to talk back to the elderly woman. Some people, man. Why fight something everyone else has to do and put someone else’s job on the line? These people think rules do not apply to them. Nuts.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user agrees with OP.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a similar situation.

This person shares their personal experience.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

“Just this once” is usually how people lose their jobs.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.