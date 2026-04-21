Employee Requested Proper Account Verification, So A Random Guy Yelled “Verified!” Without Answering The Security Question
Account security procedures exist for a reason.
The following story involves an employee who received a call from someone who wasn’t an authorized contact on the account.
He explained to them that the authorized contact should join the call and answer a security question.
So, another man took the customer’s phone and shouted “verified,” thinking that was enough.
Let’s take a closer look!
Yelling “verified!” is not answering the security question.
A typical interaction where I received a call from someone who was not an authorized contact on the account.
No problem. I just need the listed contact to briefly join the call, say their name, and answer the security question on file.
From there I can speak with the original caller.
This employee explained that he needed the authorized contact to answer some security questions.
This happens several times a day. I explain this.
The caller seemed hesitant to “bother” the contact.
He placed me on hold.
I do not know how busy this guy is.
Another person just yelled “verified” over the phone.
A couple minutes later a different man picked up the phone.
He yelled, “Verified!”
He handed it back to the original caller.
I sighed and explained that I do not know who that was.
He didn’t even get to ask the security question.
I did not even get a chance to ask the security question.
They sounded annoyed with me.
Get yourself back here and answer the damn security question. 🤣
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This isn’t Twitter, says this person.
Here’s another honest opinion.
This person chimes in.
Finally, someone got triggered. Lol.
Yelling “verified” isn’t the same as actually being verified.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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