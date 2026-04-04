Employee Took Her First Call Of The Morning, But A Rude Customer With Months Of Partial Payments Yelled At And Berated Her About His Utility Bill

Customer service workers often deal with frustrated callers.

The following story is about a woman who took her first call of the morning from an angry customer.

He was complaining that his utility bill was too high.

Instead of listening to her explanation, he interrupted, insulted, and continued yelling at her.

Read the full story below to know more…

Took 1 call and called off the rest of the day! I took my first call this morning. I was met with a particularly awful, rude, and condescending jerk. He had already spent most of his morning calling and being a jerk about the same issue to five other reps.

This woman looked into the customer’s account.

He wanted to know why his bill was so high. “It doesn’t make any sense,” he said. Well, it actually does when your last payment was in July. And even then, it was a partial payment. In the past 12 months, he has only made six partial payments. I work for a utility company. The bill is due in full every month.

She was trying to refer him to someone who could help, but he interrupted her.

Then, he proceeded to grill me on technical things regarding his meter. They were things that were way above my pay grade. He told me he works in “the field.” I referred him where to go for more specific information on the technology. He interrupted me while I was trying to help him with something else. He told me that I was just going to justify it.

He continued to verbally abuse her.

I was actually offering him assistance. He did not let me finish my sentence and told me I am ignorant. He continued to yell and verbally abuse me. Most days, I can handle it. It does not get to me that much anymore. But on particularly awful calls like this, I struggle.

So, she decided to end her day and take a rest.

Being talked to the way I was this morning really shook me up. For some reason, it really got to me. I decided to call off the rest of the day. I just do not have the energy to be abused by customers today. I needed to step away.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a word from a supportive manager.

This user shares a good idea.

Meanwhile, this one has a question.

Some people can just be so miserable, says this person.

Finally, short and sweet.

Some people’s defense mechanism is yelling at a random customer service employee.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.