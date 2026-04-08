Employee Was Serving A Customer Whose Order Cost $5.05, So She Was Shocked When The Customer Took A Nickel From The Tip Jar

Small actions can leave a big impression.

The following story involves a woman working at a local ice cream store.

A customer came up short on his $5.05 order and decided to take a nickel from the tip jar.

The amount was tiny, but the gesture didn’t sit right with her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer Takes money out of Tip jar What would you do in this situation or how would you react? I work at a local ice cream store. The customer’s order was $5.05. That is a common price when ordering a single item.

This employee was shocked to see the customer reach into their tip jar.

This particular customer said he didn’t have coins with him today. He reached into our tip jar. He proceeded to take a nickel out and pay with our tip for his ice cream. Most people in this situation pay with a larger bill or a credit card. They do this with no questions asked.

She thinks what he did was wrong.

His actions rubbed me the wrong way and felt wrong. It wasn’t a significant amount. It was just the idea of someone doing this. He is not a regular if that makes a difference.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s what she should have done…

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person had the same experience.

People are so entitled, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

It may have only been five cents, but it’s not his money!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.