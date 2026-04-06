Employee Worked In Retail Despite Health Restrictions, And She Kept Smiling To Customers While Silently Wishing They Would Just Go Home

Retail workers face chaos during unexpected situations.

The following story involves an employee who had to serve customers during the pandemic health restrictions.

She politely interacted with them and offered smiles.

But deep down inside, she feels differently towards them.

Let’s take a closer look.

Why are you people even here? People, please, why are you out and about? No, I do not care that you can’t stand being in your home anymore after X days. No, I do not care that you feel like you need human interaction.

This employee does not care about the customers’ reasons for being in the store.

No, I do not care that you honestly think your prom has not been cancelled even though schools are not going to be open till next school year in our state. No, I do not care that you feel ‘sympathy’ for those of us working and that you think we shouldn’t be open as I ring you up for your nonessentials.

She may smile and look like she cares, but really, she doesn’t.

My face may say otherwise as I give you a pleasant smile and tell you to have a nice day and to stay safe. But I promise. I do not actually care at this point in time. Except for the people in my same position dealing with people like you. Ugh. Just go away and go home.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

A customer speaks up.

Finally, this person is now rethinking going out.

Sometimes, the only thing you can sell is patience and a polite smile.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.