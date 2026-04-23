Employee Works In Customer Service For A Small Business, And She Grows Frustrated About Impatient Customers Who Can’t Wait For Their Orders To Arrive

Some people expect instant shipping for online orders.

In this story, a woman works in customer service for a very small business with only about fifteen employees.

Even though the warehouse team ships customers’ orders fast, customers still email her and ask where their packages are.

She finds it annoying and thinks Amazon Prime has ruined it for them.

Do you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

Prime delivery has ruined the masses I work in customer service for a small business. We are an incredibly small company. There are about 15 of us in total across all departments and ownership. We make all of our products in-house. We have a small warehouse team. They are in charge of shipping out orders.

This employee receives emails from customers asking where their orders are.

They do an amazing job of getting things out as fast as they can for it being such a small team. It usually takes 2 to 5 days from the purchase date for them to get orders out. The amount of people who email customer support, which is me, freaking out and wondering where their order is can be ridiculous. Sometimes, I check the order details. Then I see that it has only been 1 or 2 days since they placed the order.

She thinks it’s annoying how impatient they can be.

It is so annoying. It is honestly just friggin’ sad. The need for everything to be instant is annoying. What happened to patience? Like, I’m so sorry we aren’t Amazon Prime. I just needed to rant.

She thinks their expectations are insane.

Almost every single email I have responded to recently has been people whining about their orders. They complain about why their order from 2 days ago is not on the way to them yet. We literally state how long things take to ship on our website. We also offer a priority shipping option. It is genuinely just insane to me.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar experience.

Indeed, right?

People just cannot chill, says this 70-year0-old.

Finally, another honest opinion.

Chill! Your orders will arrive soon.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.