Employee Works Inside The Store Even After Closing Time, But Customers Kept Banging On Windows And Demanding To Be Let In

Store hours exist for a reason.

The following story involves an employee who kept encountering customers banging on locked doors and windows, even after the store was clearly closed.

They also experienced this before the store opening.

Read their rant below to find out more…

No, yelling at staff and banging on doors and windows won’t get you special treatment I’ve lost count of how many times when I was closing up the store and will be counting down the till or doing my final cleaning tasks people will appear from the abyss to start banging on the windows and doors demanding to be let in. Like dude, the store is closed. The lights are off. The door is locked. Why would we let you in because you’re yelling at us?

This employee also had the same problem before opening.

On the rare shifts I’m opening, I have the same problem. Half an hour, sometimes a whole hour, before the store opens, I’ll have people camped out in front of the store. They periodically come over to tug on a locked door and bang on the window demanding to come in. People, the store is closed.

Yelling at employees won’t get them what they want.

Just because there’s an employee inside does not mean you can come in yet. Yelling at employees isn’t any better. Just because you’re screaming at me does not mean I’ll give you special treatment. Going to my coworkers on shifts I don’t work in to badmouth me also isn’t going to get you any special treatment. All it does is speed up your eventual banishment… from a gas station, of all places.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

People can’t read, says this person.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s another related story.

Finally, here’s another possible scenario.

If the lights are off and the door is locked, obviously, the store is closed!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.