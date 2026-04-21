Employee’s Boss Constantly Brags And Dominates Conversations At Work, So When The Boss Started Using The Word “Pontificate” Incorrectly, The Employee Quietly Let Her Embarrass Herself

Egotistical people often enjoy the sound of their own voice a little too much.

So when one employee was forced to sit through meeting after meeting of her terrible boss constantly using the wrong word, she just sat back and let karma take its toll.

Keep reading for the full story!

My boss loves to pontificate I have used this exact word to describe her actions when in a skip level. She drags on and on about her experience, famous people she has met, family members in the CIA, renovations in her home, her next vacation.

Her selfishness is on full display.

Everything is all about her. She always has a story and must be the center of attention. Now, I haven’t given this feedback to her directly.

But soon her boss started embarrassing herself.

But recently she started using the word *pontificate* incorrectly. Three times in two weeks I have witnessed her use it instead of *articulate*.

I keep just watching it happen with a small twinge of guilt for not correcting her. But I get a lot of satisfaction sitting back.

This woman is getting exactly what she deserves!

What did Reddit think?

This user’s suggestion would really fall more into the pro revenge category.

Why not get revenge by correcting her in front of everyone?

Or the employee could get the point across in a more indirect way.

The boss always needed to have the last word.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.