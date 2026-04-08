Family Agrees To Meet At A Restaurant For Breakfast At 7:30 A.M., But Dad Was Upset That He Was The Only One Ready 20 Minutes Early

Weddings and funerals often become unofficial family reunions, and while a funeral is a sad time, reuniting with family can often be quite wonderful.

In this story, one person enjoys reuniting with their family at a funeral, but their dad comes off as quite unreasonable. They all made plans, but he gets upset even though everything is going according to plan.

Let’s read all about it.

Dad told us to be ready at 730, then was mad cause we weren’t ready at 710! Flew in for a family funeral several yrs ago, and was reliant on other people to get me from point a to point b. Several of us were, but there were plenty of people with vehicles who were willing to cart us around. It was fun to get to know my much younger cousins (who were driving us), too!

They knew what time they had to be at breakfast.

Last night in town, my dad tells me and three others that we will leave the hotel at 730 the next morning for breakfast…before we all leave to go home. My dad told us each 730am, no less than three times per person. We stayed up late, enjoying the time together, and my alarm was the first to go off the next am, at 650. We all tumbled out of bed, and were exhausted zombies…late nights + grieving + enjoying family.

Uh, this is 20 minutes early!

At 710, my dad texts me that he’s ready to go. Ummmm. I told him we just woke up. He was MAD, and told me he was leaving at 715. Look, I don’t EVER wake up in a good mood, and I do my best to NOT text until I’ve been awake at least an hour, cause I’m in such a bad mood.

This is a pattern.

But now I’m even more upset, cause my dad then starts blowing up my phone, and telling me he never told us that we were leaving at 730!!! He kept arguing with me, via text. I sat there and realized that this has been my entire life…him telling us a time, then wanting to leave earlier because HE was ready…then he yells and spits and sputters. I texted dad back, and told him that we would be ready AT 730, like he told each of us, and not sooner. He blew up my phone again and again, and I put it down and started getting ready.

They were not willing to get there one minute early.

So we actually all got ready and packed by 725. And all four of us sat down in our hotel room and waited till 730…cause we were upset and petty! At 729, my brother stopped at our room…and asked if we wanted to ride with him to the restaurant! So we loaded into his vehicle, and I texted dad at 730 that bro came and got us, and we left with him!

At least they were able to laugh about it!

I was so glad to ride with my brother, because I KNEW that if we rode with my dad, he would yell at us the entire way to the restaurant. And I realized I was a grown adult, in my 40’s, and I no longer needed to let that man yell at me! That his gaslighting and yelling and belittling was ABUSE, and it was time to stop it from happening to me! So, we all laughed about being petty and making dad wait…and then letting someone else drive us after all the waiting!

OP’s dad was crazy to get upset that they weren’t ready 20 minutes early. It sounds like being petty as a group was pretty satisfying.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Maybe dad was tired.

Exactly!

One person is reminded of their grandmother.

This person suggests an even pettier idea.

It’s not a crime to be on time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.