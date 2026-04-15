Family Wants To Take Their Toddler To The Community Pool, But The Landlord Insists They Have To Pay $25 For Each Pool Pass

Imagine renting an apartment that has a community swimming pool. What would you do if you needed pool passes to access the pool, but the landlord never gave you pool passes?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation. They contact the landlord, and it actually works in their favor.

Let’s read all about it.

Landlord & missing pool passes Our building has a community pool (we just signed a lease a few months ago), and they just opened it up for the season a couple weeks ago. With our toddler around I thought it would be perfect free activity to enjoy the sun. Well after looking for our pool passes and asking our landlord, we realized they gave us 2 visitor parking passes and 0 pool passes. (Supposed to have 1 visitor parking passes and 4 pool passes).

They needed to get this straightened out!

We told our landlord the 2 items we got given, and asked for the pool passes fee to get waived.

Instead they sent a picture of the lease, with our signature, saying 4 pool passes($25) x 1 visitor parking pass($150). I sent them a message saying “No worries! We will pay the $25. Per our lease, we only have 1 visitor parking pass then. Let me know when we can pick up our pool passes. Have a good rest of your day” Them trying to save $25 and being petty resulted in them throwing away $150 lol.

The landlord shouldn’t have tried to withhold the pool passes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some praise for how they handled the situation.

Another person shares a workaround.

It wasn’t free, but it wasn’t expensive either.

This is awful!

The pool passes should be included!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.