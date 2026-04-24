Fast Food Worker Was Having A Bad Day While Trying To Stay Professional, But Then A Customer Asked Why They Weren’t Smiling

It’s one of the most dreaded questions that a customer service worker can hear…

Something along the lines of “Why aren’t you smiling?”

It’s enough to drive a worker nuts, and the person who wrote this story told readers all about their experience.

Read on and see what you think.

Why do customers expect me to smile for them? “I had an interaction with a customer a little while ago that left me wondering why customers think they’re entitled to my smile. I work in fast food and this guy walks in and goes up to the register to order his food. He asks me “how are you doing today?” And of course in customer service I know the answer to this question always has to be “good” or “well” or something positive. I never answer this question truthfully because I understand it just serves as a courtesy and they’re just trying to be polite.

Just great!

I was actually doing horrible that day and was going through some personal things but maintaining my professionalism I said “I’m doing good”, and honestly if you were to look at my face when I said that you can tell I wasn’t in high spirits . The customer then responds something along the lines of “no smile?” Or “you aren’t gonna smile?” And that just put me in an even more sour mood but I didn’t make it obvious and I just proceeded with the transaction so the customer could get his food and be out of my hair.

They’re over it…

I just don’t get where that “entitlement “ comes from or you as a customer thinking I owe you a smile. I do understand I have to be respectful and professional at work even if I’m going through something, but I seriously could not find strength to muster up a fake smile at that time. You really never know what someone is going through so I don’t think it’s fair to expect employees to be smiling from ear to ear all the time.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

This individual weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader shared a story.

This is a pretty rude question to ask someone…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.