Father Allowed Daughter To Move Back In Rent Free After Her Divorce, But Now She Won’t Move Out When She Gets Remarried

Supporting your kids when they divorce is great, but it can get old very fast.

Check out why this dad is hesitating about how to handle his daughter’s choice.

AITA for asking my daughter to move out? My daughter is in her 30s. She went through a divorce and moved in with my wife and I about 4 years ago. We do not charge rent and she is in a 1000 ft apartment in our basement with full bath, bed, living area and we all share a kitchen.

He’s getting antsy for a change.

While the relationship is generally fine, it can be inconvenient to have another adult person living with us. She is now getting remarried but informed us that she is going to remain here while her new husband remains in his apartment because his place is small. His apartment is 2 bedroom with 1 bath and a small one room kitchen, living area.

But she’s not taking the hint.

I informed her that her presence here is inconvenient for us and I believe she is remaining here out of fear of inconveniencing her new husband. She swears that they are looking for a house and will be “Out soon” but I am afraid that this could take years. AITA for asking her to move out of my house and in with her husband?

Here is what folks are saying.

Sounds like a peaceful end.

Yeah, what’s up with that?

Exactly. It’s almost insulting.

Adulting is important.

I thought this, too.

Let’s hope this woman is in therapy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.