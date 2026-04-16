Female Colleague Taught This Man A New Work Process On How To Move Files, So He Was Shocked To See Her Perform An Insanely Complicated Method

Work processes don’t always have to be complicated.

In this story, a man was offered training by a colleague on moving files from one computer to another.

To his shock, her colleague has been doing data transfer “manually.”

He quickly taught her a much faster way to move the files.

Check out the full details below.

Paper in Japan I’m not tech-savvy, but I quickly became the tech guy after this. A colleague, a mid-40s, Japanese lady, offered to train me on a new process. She said that the file on computer A needed to be moved to computer B. I presumed that was for a later step, but that was the entire process.

This man carefully observed how his colleague manually transferred the files.

In order to achieve this, she proceeded to: 1. Print out the file in question. 2. Take the physical copy to the copy machine. 3. Scan the physical copy into the cloud. 4. Go to computer B and download the file. 5. Save the downloaded file into the desired location.

He taught her the simplest, most convenient way.

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and asked her if I could try another way. After attaching the document to a message sent from me to her on Teams, I opened Teams on the other computer. I dragged it to the new location. She had, for years, printed out and rescanned documents (which were then shredded) just to move data from one PC to another.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

Indeed, right?

This one has a similar experience.

Seems like it’s pretty common, eh?

Finally, it drives me insane, says this one.

Imagine if data transfer were done this way. Ugh!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.