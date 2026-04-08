Gamer Refused To Hand Over His PS5 To An Entitled Friend, So The Friend Launched A Full Guilt Trip Campaign To Get Him To Reconsider

Lending someone your expensive tech is a privilege, not a right — and some people need to learn that the hard way.

When a gamer refused to hand over his PS5 to a friend, the friend decided that guilt-tripping was a more effective strategy than asking nicely.

It didn’t work out the way he planned.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my friend borrow my Ps5 to play Bloodborne. 2 days ago, my friend asked if I could lend him my PS5. I’d been talking about the Wolverine game coming out, and he responded saying he wished he could play Bloodborne.

His friend seemed to allude he thought he was more deserving of using the console than the owner.

In the discussion, he asked me when the last time I played on my PlayStation was. I’ve had it for almost two years now, and I was honest with him — I said “not since our beach trip in August.”

So he figured why not lend it out?

This prompted him to ask if I could “lend him” my console so he could play Bloodborne. (I bought the game and console with my own money, btw.)

But the owner had other plans.

I responded immediately with “no.” It’s an expensive piece of hardware and I take care of my console.

He didn’t feel like he should just hand it over.

I may not play it every day, but it’s my property — and if I did lend it to him, I don’t even know when he’d return it.

That’s when his friend started guilting him.

He essentially tried to make me feel bad with “you don’t even play it” and “I’ll give it back,” etc. AITA for saying no to his request to borrow my console?

At the end of the day, it’s his PS5, so it’s his decision.

Did Reddit agree?

It’s really time this friend just buckles up and buys one of his own.

This friend really isn’t being very friend-like.

This user couldn’t help but be a little sarcastic.

This friend doesn’t really seem that trustworthy anyway.

Owning something means you get to decide who touches it — full stop.

“No” is a complete sentence.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.