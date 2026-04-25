Gas Station Customer Wanted Cash Back, But The Cashier Was Upset Because That Wasn’t An Easy Process

Sure, you should never judge a book by its cover, but the fact is that some folks give off HUGE hints about their lifestyle based on how they look…

Or, in this case, what kind of car they drive.

Check out what this gas station worker had to say about a customer who they thought wasn’t exactly telling the truth.

People are something else. “I work at a pretty big gas station and I’ve had some bad customer encounters. I really try to be sympathetic but sometimes I just act cold towards them for this very reason.

Okay…

A lady comes in she’s has a kind of heavy accent she says she wants $50 on this pump but when I put it in she then says she wanted like $30. Now I have to go through the whole process of refunded her. She says she wants the rest back in cash but you have to pump the gas first. She complains saying it’s gonna be days for her bank to get the $50.

Hmmmm…

Later I see her go out and she’s driving a nice Supra car. Like really you drive that type of car and don’t have more than $50 in your bank? Come on…”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Something fishy was going on here…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.