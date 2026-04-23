Grocery Store Employee Told A Customer That The Plastic Basket He Was Holding Was White, But The Customer Refused To Believe It And Insisted It Couldn’t Possibly Be That Color

Some customer questions are so strange that you cannot believe your ears.

So, what would you do if a customer approached you holding an item and asked you what color it was but refused to believe your answer? Would you keep trying to convince them? Or would you get frustrated and send them to your manager?

In the following story, one grocery store employee finds himself in this situation and is still scratching his head. Here’s what happened.

Customer left me questioning my sanity. He wouldn’t accept the fact that a basket was white. I live in a European country, and I work part-time at a grocery store, hopefully full-time someday (when I am not suffering from 8+ diagnoses anymore). I was at a shelf, doing the usual stuff. An elderly male customer walked over to me with a plastic wicker basket and asked me, “Hun, what color is this?”

Frustrated, he sent the customer to the manager.

It was 100% white, no nuances, no shade, not a slightly warmer or colder white, just WHITE-white. So I tried to keep a straight face and gave him the answer. He didn’t believe it. He KEPT THINKING it cannot possibly be white. He just wouldn’t accept the truth. I had to send him to the manager, because I just couldn’t deal with it.

Now, he’s questioning the whole thing.

He kept insisting that the basket wasn’t white. He was not blind, I am absolutely certain. Is there some kind of special colorblindness where you cannot see the color white? I don’t know.

Eek! The interaction does seem a little weird.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person explains how cataracts work.

Here’s someone whose grandpa had eye problems.

According to this person, it’s all about perception.

This reader explains how Monet suffered from eye problems.

This whole thing would be frustrating.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.