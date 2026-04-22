Guest Requested To Bring Their Dog At An Engagement Party, And Skipped The Event When This Man Refused

For some people, pets are family members. But not everyone understands.

The following story involves a man hosting an engagement party.

One of his guests asked if they could bring their dog, and he said no.

The guest then said they would skip the event without their dog..

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for telling a friend they can’t bring their dog to my party even if it means they can’t come We are hosting an engagement party for a friend at our home. One of the invited guests reached out. They asked if they could bring their dog. They assured us the dog was small and well-behaved. They said we would barely notice it was there.

This man refused to let them bring their dog to the party.

After giving it some thought, we let them know we did not think bringing the dog would be a good idea. They replied that they were not comfortable leaving the dog home alone for an extended period. They said if the dog could not come, they would not be able to attend.

He told them he’s sorry they couldn’t come.

I told them we were sorry to hear that. I said we hoped we would have another chance to get together soon. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This one makes a valid point.

Someone with severe dog allergies speaks up.

Finally, short and sweet.

Plus-ones are often for people, not for pets.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.