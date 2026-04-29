He Got A Detention For Skipping Class, And While Serving It, He Found The School Handbook Said The First Time You Skip, You Get A Warning

Almost all schools will have a school handbook printed off that gives everyone a list of rules and policies that they need to follow.

What would you do if you skipped class one day, and as punishment you were given detention, so you read the handbook and found that the first offense for skipping class is supposed to be a warning.

That is what happened to the student in this story, so he skipped another class and when he went to the principal’s office, he showed him the rules and said he was owed a warning without a detention, which the principal actually gave him.

Using the school handbook to get out of detention. I think I was a freshman or sophomore in high school (6-7 years ago) and I’d gotten in trouble for skipping a class.

Will he learn his lesson?

I got called into the principals office and sat through a lecture and had to call my dad and tell him what happened. Very embarrassing. Well, I was given a two hour detention, so the next day I stayed after school and sat there silently for two hours reading our student handbook instead of working on homework.

These handbooks should cover almost every situation.

I noticed in the handbook it had a section about consequences for skipping classes or too many tardies. The first sentence of the section basically said that the first time you are caught skipping or given one too many tardies, you’re to be given a warning.

He should be upset, this is an injustice.

I was mad, I was given detention for my first time skipping, but at that point detention was half over and the principal wasn’t at the school anymore. So, a week or two later, I purposely skipped my first hour class and slept in. I came in for second hour and was pretty quickly called back into the office.

He came prepared.

I walked in holding the handbook and just as my principal started his lecture again, I said, “before you give me detention, I want to read you what I found in the handbook” I told him “last time I skipped, I should have been given a warning, but you gave me detention. You owe me a warning” the principal read the paragraph in the handbook I showed him and laughed.

Wow, I’m surprised that the principal took it so well.

He literally walked out of his office to tell the other associate principal what just happened, and then I was expecting him to come in and give me detention anyways. He was a nice guy, and genuinely thought it was hilarious that I would do this to try and get off without detention lol.

This is perfectly fair.

He still made me call my dad and tell him what happened, but that time I didn’t get detention. 🙂

Now that sounds like a great principal who knows when to stick to the rules, even if they aren’t what he expected.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I was surprised as well.

Telling a kid he can’t use the restroom is crazy.

Many kids need to be treated like they are prisoners.

Yeah, no need to waste it.

This is a stupid way to enforce the policy.

At least the principal was cool about it.