He Taught His Daughter How To Drive, And Now His Wife Wants To Let Her Drive To School, But He Doesn’t Think She Has Enough Experience

When you have a teenager who is learning to drive, it is tempting to let them take the car for things like driving to school or to the store.

What would you do if you taught your 15-year-old daughter to drive, but she doesn’t yet have her full license, and your wife wanted to add her to insurance and let her drive to school?

That is the situation that the father in this story is in, and he doesn’t think that she should be driving alone until she has more experience.

AITAH for not letting my 15yo step-daughter drive our car to high school 3 miles away? I want to teach my step-daughter how to drive as she just turned 15.

If she doesn’t have a license, she can’t drive.

My wife and I discussed it and she thinks if I teach her to drive, I should also add her to our insurance and let her take one of our cars to her high school(we have 3 cars), which is 3 miles away. I disagree, I want her to learn how to drive, but not yet add her to our insurance or let her take our cars to school, because besides it being close, she doesn’t work and neither does my wife, so she’s able to take her daily.

The point is so she can be ready to drive when she is old enough.

Anyway, she said “well if you don’t want to add her to the insurance or let her drive to high school, then what’s the point, just don’t teach her how to drive.” I told her maybe we could add her in the future if she gets a job, but not to be driving her friends around (which I think is a liability) and also our insurance will go up significantly. AITAH?

No, teaching someone to drive is good, but they shouldn’t get full access to vehicles and all that until they have their license and are actually ready. That being said, he shouldn’t

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This is the most important question in this situation.

I agree, it doesn’t make sense to let her drive at all.

The law says this isn’t an option.

The insurance company needs to be notified regardless.

It isn’t even legal for her to drive on her own yet.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.