He Thought He Was Setting A Reasonable Boundary With His Girlfriend, But She’s Making Him Pay The Price For It

Anyone in a serious relationship knows that sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do to win over your partner’s family.

What would you do if you hated your partner’s family friends? One guy recently shared how he fumbled a situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA if I don’t want hang with my brother’s in law friends?

My brother in law and his girlfriend are in town and staying at my girlfriend’s house (she still lives with her parents).

She told me that some of her brother’s friends will go to her house to hang out with them.

It’s not really HER house, but that’s beside the point.

I told her that I was not in the mood to hang out with other people, and that if she planned to be with them, I’d rather stay home.

But, if she didn’t intend to hang out with her brother and his friends, I told her I’d be more than happy to go visit her.

It’s a fair boundary to set.

She got kind of mad at me, which led me to wonder if there’s something I might be missing here.

AITA?

Most boyfriends don’t take the time to ponder this sort of thing. Let’s see if the good people of Reddit could offer him any guidance.

Most of the comments were able to read between the lines.



And pointed out the underlying problem.



One person explained the social contract of relationships.



Another offered a potential solution.



Though one person definitely didn’t mince words.



He would do anything for love, but he won’t do that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.