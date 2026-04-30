Her Aunt Made A Hurtful Comment About Her Weight During A Family Dinner, So This Teenage Girl Snapped Back And Gave Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

Magnific/Reddit
Family gatherings aren’t always as warm as they seem.
In this story, a teenage girl heard her aunt make a hurtful comment about her weight during a family dinner.
So when her aunt suggested she should go on a diet, she gave her aunt a taste of her own medicine.
Check out the full details below…
AITA for telling my aunt she’s fat?
It is Catholic Easter. Happy Easter to everyone who is celebrating, except my aunt.
My immediate family was sitting at the big table.
They were enjoying their meal. I was sitting on the couch.
There were a few main reasons for that.
I hate eating in front of people. Everyone knows I am the “big” one in the family.
This teenager’s aunt was known to be a gossip.
And my aunt was there. She is somewhere in her 60s.
I am over 10, but under 16. I am not comfortable specifying my exact age.
You would think she would have enough common sense and not not gossip all the time.
But no. She was talking to my other aunt. In my eyes, that aunt is more polite.
She heard her aunt talking about her and how she should lose some weight.
Then I heard it.
“You know, (my name) should really go on a diet.”
I knew it was about me. Who else would it be about?
Even if she did not say my name, it would be obvious.
She made a snarky comment, and her dad scolded her.
My nice aunt spoke up for me. It fell on deaf ears.
Then, I said, “That is rich coming from you.”
My father was furious. He took me outside just to yell at me.
Now, I am wondering if I should not have said that.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This comment makes sense.
Here’s another valid point.
That isn’t fair to you, says this one.
This person has a similar experience.
Finally, this one can relate, too.
If you made an unnecessary judgment, don’t be surprised if you got one back.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Her Aunt Made A Hurtful Comment About Her Weight During A Family Dinner, So This Teenage Girl Snapped Back And Gave Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine
by Heide Lazaro
Magnific/Reddit
Family gatherings aren’t always as warm as they seem.
In this story, a teenage girl heard her aunt make a hurtful comment about her weight during a family dinner.
So when her aunt suggested she should go on a diet, she gave her aunt a taste of her own medicine.
Check out the full details below…
This teenager’s aunt was known to be a gossip.
She heard her aunt talking about her and how she should lose some weight.
She made a snarky comment, and her dad scolded her.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This comment makes sense.
Here’s another valid point.
That isn’t fair to you, says this one.
This person has a similar experience.
Finally, this one can relate, too.
If you made an unnecessary judgment, don’t be surprised if you got one back.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
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Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, aunt, comment, diet, dinner, easter, father, picture, reddit, top
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