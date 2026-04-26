Her Fiance’s Family Is Trying to Strongarm Her Into Going To Disney, But The Magic Is Totally Lost On Her

Whether or not you can travel with a partner is a huge relationship success indicator.

What would you do if you and your fiance had radically different ideas of what constitutes a fun vacation? One woman recently shared her conundrum with this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for declining my fiancées mother’s gift of $250 gift card for an airline?

Over Christmas we visited my fiancée’s mother.

When we exchanged gifts I was happy and surprised to open a gift which was $250 gift card for an airline.

Awesome! I love to travel.

That’s a slam dunk of a present!

Although, I juggle a corporate leadership job full time and I own a trucking company so time off is a challenge.

Shortly after my fiancee and I opened our gift cards his mother announced that it comes with a catch.

We have to use the gift card for a family trip to ……Missouri.

Oh…now that really IS a catch.

I’m sure there’s are some gems here and I’m always open to new destinations, but I have to admit MO is not at the top of my list for places to visit.

His mother selected MO to visit because her best friend lives there.

I thanked her for the gift and begrudgingly told myself that I’ll just politely suck it up and at least I will spend some quality time with family and the destination doesn’t matter.

Seems like a selfish “gift” on the mother’s part.

She later announced we’re no longer going to MO and she would like to use the cards to travel to Florida for his sister’s graduation- and we will be going to Disney World.

I am – 35 year op corporate woman with no children.

I have zero interest in going to Disney land.

Fair enough- she’s not the target demographic.

It will be wildly expensive and I have already traveled to Florida for his sister’s previous graduation and had an AWFUL time.

My fiancée didn’t plan anything, and he expected me to stay in a motel room with him and his dad which made me uncomfortable.

I ended up sleeping on a cot in his moms hotel room…

That is a nightmare vacation.

He didn’t have any money and so I footed a lot of the expenses.

I was roped into going to Universal Studios.

It was 90 degrees and we waited in line for hours, managing to only go in 4 rides in a 9-10 hour period.

Planning is of the essence for trips like this.

My fiancées sister is a “Disney adult”.

I don’t share this nostalgia even remotely.

My fiancée was acting like a child when we were there, quoting spongebob and acting hyperactive.

Well now she’s starting to sound boring.

I felt really isolated and just wanted the trip to end.

I do not want to repeat this experience.

WIBTA to reject the gift and decline to attend the trip because I do not want to go to Disney World?

Safe to say she doesn’t see this as the most magical place on Earth. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit chimed in with.

Many had conflicting feelings about the whole thing.



One person suggested diplomacy.



Another also shared quite a bit of nuance.



Though some promoted more confrontation than others.



But one person boiled it down to a plain and simple response.



If they both want their dreams to come true, they’re going to have to compromise.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.