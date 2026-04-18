Her Husband Keeps All The Money In An Account She Can’t Access And Is Always Wanting To Fight About It, So She Wonders If She Is Out Of Line For Demanding Access

When you are married it is important to be on the same page with money, but that doesn’t mean that one person just controls everything.

What would you do if your husband kept all the money in an account you couldn’t see, and wanted to fight about it all the time?

That is what is happening to the wife in this story, so she wants to know if she is wrong for wanting access to the finances.

AITAH for wanting access to some of our money? My husband turns it into a walking in circles for hours contest and keeps making explain and explain myself? I don’t have access to the car if he is in a bad mood, so it’s hard to work.

You can already tell that this is an abusive relationship.

I work when I can and live off that. He has become really controlling lately and started doing this recently.

This is not normal. She needs to get help.

He keeps all the money in a separate account I am not allowed to use. He says I will give you this I will give you that. The next day oh I changed my mind.

Has he always been like this?

He wants to fight all night about it and makes me keep repeating what I just said because it wasn’t clear enough what I wanted. I get exasperated from repeating myself . I am a forty year old woman not a teenager.

If they stay together, they need to get in therapy for an objective third party to mediate.

He gets angry and rants when I refuse to keep repeating what I just said or get exasperated. I do Everything around the house. He gets mad if I don’t keep answering him.

This would get old quick.

It’s the same questions over and over and over. AITA?

Not at all, she is being abused and manipulated. Verbally for now, but it could get worse fast.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I think this commenter is right.

Yup, it is this simple.

Here is someone who thinks it will lead to physical abuse.

Yes, she needs to get help fast.

This commenter has a good question.

This is classic financial abuse and she needs to get out fast.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.